Millheim Borough Council votes for 28 year solar panel lease

Since July, Millheim Borough Council has been looking at two different solar panel options through the State College consulting company, BAI Group LLC.

The Power Service Agreement was a 40 year plan that would buy the solar panels for just under $400,000.

The borough could potentially save $1.3 million, but it would be risky.

That savings would not be garuanteed because the panels could generate less energy than expected.

Or, there’s the Power Purchase Agreement known as “PPA”.

It’s a 28 year lease that should save the borough over $650,000.

Tuesday night, the council voted to go with the “PPA”.

Councilman Robert Zeigler says there’s less liability with this plan.

“You’re not really putting a risk to the tax payers,” Robert Zeigler, Councilman with the Millheim Borough, said. “We have enough reserves to make that upfront fee payment, to make it cheaper and more affordable for us and we’re always trying to look at ways to save money and to save tax payers any burden.”

The borough will save more than $150,000 by paying paying $100,000 up front.

This money will come from funds the borough already has and will not affect taxpayers.