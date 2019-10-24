Military veteran finds new identity with Penn State cheerleading

(WTAJ) — Imagine going from the battle field to the sidelines of Beaver Stadium. A Penn State cheerleader enrolled at Penn State to find a new identity outside of the military and when he did, he traded in a 50 caliber for a megaphone.

Trey Deputy spent 11 years in the military. He first started out in the Navy and volunteered to go to Afghanistan in 2007 when he was trained to be a gunner.

Trey is now a sophomore at Penn State where he is a member of the cheerleading team.

Watch the story above from Nittany Nation’s Rosie Langello.

