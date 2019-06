BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A softball tournament this weekend is raising money for area athletes while honoring the memory of Mikayla Focht.

The Games will be played at Legion Park in Hollidaysburg and at Logan Elementary School in Altoona.

Focht was a promising athlete who was headed to St. Francis to play softball before being killed in a tragic ATV accident in 2017.

Proceeds from the tournament go to the Mikayla Focht scholarship fund for young athletes in the region.