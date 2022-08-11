WASHINGTON, DC (WTAJ) – More than two dozen migrants arrived in Washington, DC in the early morning of Thursday, August 11 after being put on buses from Texas.

The buses, which volunteers said were from Del Rio, Texas, are part of Gov. Abbott’s move to send migrants to Washington, DC and New York City. The move by Gov. Abbott is in response to President Biden’s decision to lift a pandemic-era emergency health order that restricted migrant entry numbers.

The migrants said many of them traveled from Venezuela.

After getting off the buses, volunteers helped the migrants get to a nearby shelter and they gave food, clothing and guidance on next steps.