Microsoft announces new X-Box console

(WTAJ/CNN) — Get ready gamers, Microsoft has announced a new X-Box console.
It is codenamed “Project Scarlett.”
This new X-Box will debut at the end of next year.
Microsoft says it’s four times as powerful as the X-Box One-S
It comes with more memory, more storage, higher resolution, and better graphics.
It’s the first new X-Box iteration since 2013.
Microsoft says the new console will launch alongside the game “Halo Infinite.”
The company is also introducing a new controller with Bluetooth and a rechargeable battery that has up to 40 hours of life.