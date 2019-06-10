Microsoft announces new X-Box console

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTAJ/CNN) — Get ready gamers, Microsoft has announced a new X-Box console.

It is codenamed “Project Scarlett.” 

This new X-Box will debut at the end of next year.

Microsoft says it’s four times as powerful as the X-Box One-S  

It comes with more memory, more storage, higher resolution, and better graphics. 

It’s the first new X-Box iteration since 2013. 

Microsoft says the new console will launch alongside the game “Halo Infinite.” 

The company is also introducing a new controller with Bluetooth and a rechargeable battery that has up to 40 hours of life. 
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss