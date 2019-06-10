Microsoft announces new X-Box console

(WTAJ/CNN) — Get ready gamers, Microsoft has announced a new X-Box console.

It is codenamed “Project Scarlett.”

This new X-Box will debut at the end of next year.

Microsoft says it’s four times as powerful as the X-Box One-S

It comes with more memory, more storage, higher resolution, and better graphics.

It’s the first new X-Box iteration since 2013.

Microsoft says the new console will launch alongside the game “Halo Infinite.”

The company is also introducing a new controller with Bluetooth and a rechargeable battery that has up to 40 hours of life.

