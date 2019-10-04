MGM settles Las Vegas shooting lawsuits

Just days after the two year anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in US history, MGM Resorts is settling more than 2,500 lawsuits stemming from the attack.

Victims agreed to settle for between $735 million and $800 million with MGM Resorts International.

The final amount will vary depending on how many plaintiffs take part in the suit.

The gunman, Stephen Paddock, fired into a crowd of 22,000 country music festival concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, which is owned by MGM resorts.

Paddock fired for between 10 to 15 minutes before taking his own life.

Fifty-eight people were killed and as many as 700 others were injured.

Investigators have not been able to identify a motive.

MGM says the settlement doesn’t mean it is admitting liability in the shooting.