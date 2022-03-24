STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A State College Mexican restaurant is opening its third storefront, this time in a prime downtown location.

The new Lupita’s Authentic Mexican Food will open at 312 W. Beaver Avenue in the Palmerton Building. It will replace the previous John’s Shanghai location.

Co-owner Emilio Lopez Ramirez said he and co-owner, Maria Guadalupe, chose this location to cater to their student customer base.

“We really have a close contact with the customers, that helped us a lot,” Lopez said. “The community and the students were the big support. Without them everything would have been different.”

Lupita’s is currently serving customers at two locations: inside the Uni-Mart in Ferguson Township and at a storefront in Milesburg.

The new restaurant will feature new made-to-order menu items, in addition to their specialty, tacos. The location will open later this month, pending inspections.