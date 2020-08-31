Meth, heroin found in vehicle in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people are facing charges after meth and heroin were discovered in a vehicle in Altoona on July 2.

Paul Steele, 42, of Altoona and Jennifer Lingenfelter, 38, of Gallitzen are facing related charges.

Police said that at 8:22 p.m. they noticed a car driving on Jefferson Street that was frequented by Steele, who had an active warrant from the Altoona Police Department.

The vehicle pulled into the 1800 block of 28th Avenue and Steele was taken into custody for the warrant after exiting the passenger side of the vehicle, according to police.

Police said that Lingenfelter was the driver and was detained for furtive movements made when she noticed officers. A search of the vehicle revealed methamphetamine, heroin and various drug paraphernalia within immediate reach of both Steele and Lingenfelter, according to the report.