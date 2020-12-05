Meth found in Somerset drug bust

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Somerset County detectives seized a large amount of methamphetamine in a drug bust in Somerset Borough on Thursday.

District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas said detectives were investigating a group of individuals who relocated to Somerset from Michigan. A search warrant was executed and police discovered methamphetamine packaged for sale, multiple firearms, cash and other indicators of drug activity.

“The need for such a large amount of manpower stemmed from the reputation these individuals have as being extremely dangerous,” Thomas said.

The PSP SERT team, assisted by the PSP Vice Unit, Somerset County Detectives, members of the Drug Task Force, the DEA, and Somerset Borough Police helped with the investigation and execution of the search warrant.

