Meth found in Huntingdon Co. vehicle search

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Huntingdon County arrested a man after a vehicle search led to the discovery of methamphetamine.

Nathan House, 30, allegedly had meth and drug paraphernalia in the car he was driving when he was pulled over by Mount union police.

Police pulled House over on Jan. 6. House was placed in custody due to having previous warrants for his arrest. His vehicle was taken to an impound lot due to having no registration, insurance or inspection.

Police conducted a search warrant in the lot, where they found methamphetamine, multiple stamp bags with white residue and prescription pill bottles with the name on the labels scratched off.

House is facing multiple drug-related charges. He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

THE LATEST