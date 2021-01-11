Meth, firearm found in Altoona traffic stop

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A traffic stop for an inoperable brake light turned into two arrests after police discovered a firearm and suspected methamphetamine in Altoona.

Brenden Smith, 25, of Altoona, posted a $20,000 bond through a bail bond company after his arrest on Jan. 9 when a traffic stop allegedly turned up a revolver of questionable ownership, according to Altoona police.

Smith was initially stopped for an inoperable brake light. His license was suspended for a previous DUI and when police asked if he had any weapons in the car, he said he had a Smith and Wesson revolver in the driver’s side door, according to the charges filed.

According to police, Smith does not have a license to carry a gun and the most recent sale record for the gun was in 1971, although Smith said he recently bought it from a friend for $100. He faces felony gun charges and misdemeanor drug charges.

His passenger, 20-year-old Elijah Peterson, is in jail on felony and misdemeanor drug charges after police allegedly found a scale, small plastic bags and suspected methamphetamine under the passenger seat. 

Both Smith and Peterson have a preliminary hearing slated for Jan. 20.

