Merchandise at the Central PA Humane Society helps fund animals up for adoption

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central PA humane society is selling new merchandise for a fundraiser to help out their dogs and cats for adoption.

The T-shirts, which feature “Puppie Love” and “Kittie Kittie” logos on them, sell for $25 for a long sleeve, $35 for a hoodie, $20 for a V-neck and $18 for T-shirts.

They come in a wide variety of colors and designs, with 100 percent of proceeds going to the services of helping their adoptable pets.

You can buy their merchandise in person by going to the Central PA Humane Society or online via their website.