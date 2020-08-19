Mental health resources guide launched for PA residents

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Wolf administration launched an online Mental Health Resources Guide on Wednesday that will provide Pennsylvanians with help for everyone with their mental health needs.

Visitors can access resources for different situations, such as “I’m feeling stressed,” and “I have a loved one with a substance use disorder.”

Gov. Wolf said that the guide is intended to help people find the right help for them.

“Especially with the stressors of the pandemic, it’s imperative that we also remember that it’s ok to not be ok, and our mental health must be considered just as much as our physical health,” he said. “This online guide is presented to give Pennsylvanians a complete look at the mental health resources available to meet their individual needs. There is no one-size-fits-all for mental health.”

Other sections include how to access treatment, suicide prevention, unique challenges for minority and LGBTQ+ communities, coping with trauma, etc.

The guide can be found here.