Mental health resources available for holiday depression

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – It’s no secret that this holiday season will be like no other.

Due to the pandemic for the first time, many people will be forced to spend Thanksgiving and Christmas alone.

For some, this could cause holiday depression.

That’s why Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller, is reminding people about its mental health resources.

According to Miller, it’s critical that vulnerable Pennsylvanian’s reach out for help need be.

“There may be grief in change and in altering our traditions this year that people may not realize until we get in that moment. And I think the big message that we want to send people is that if that happens, they’re not alone…and that is why these resources I think are so important,” said Miller.

The Department of Human Service’s mental health support and referral helpline are free and available 24/7.

If you are struggling the number you can call is, 1-855-284-2494.