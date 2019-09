What a weekend for a non-profit that allowed your kids to get muddy and raise some needed funds.

About 250 kids ran the Muddy Buddies obstacle course at Camp Anderson near Tyrone, Blair County this past Saturday.

Angela Sharer and her husband Adam started the Ameilia M. Sharer Foundation this year after their daughter Ameilia lost her battle with cancer.

With the mud run, they raised nearly $15,000 to help families in need pay for emergency medical transportation.