Memories of B17 Bomber at Altoona-Blair County Airport

Tracy Plessinger with the Altoona-Blair County airport tells me, the World War II bomber airplane that toured here, wasn’t just a plane, it was a symbol of our freedom and democracy.

“Every year when the planes were here we heard great stories, men that would come out that had flown in those planes and the memories that they had of it and the things that they had done and then passing that on down to current generations,” Tracy Plessinger, Manager, at Altoona-Blair County Airport, said.

Tracy Plessinger with the Altoona-Blair County Airport says the the B17 World War Two bomber that crashed in Connecticut Wednesday had been in Altoona eleven times over the past few decades.

The tours were lead by national non-profit, the Collings Foundation.

“You pay a fee to fly on the airplane, you pay a fee to tour the airplane, that money than goes back into the foundation to keep the airplanes maintained and running,” Plessinger, said.

Plessinger says Wednesday’s crash doesn’t make them hesitate when inviting these aircraft or people to take rides in them.

“We don’t see any additional safety concerns over the normal safety concerns that you always have with aviation,” Plessinger, said. “All planes are certified by the FAA, they’re flown by qualified pilots.”

Plessinger says they look forward to continuing to work with the Collings Foundation and other non-profits, to bring more war planes here. They hope to have some come next Summer.