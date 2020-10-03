Memorial Field unveils new renovations

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College Area High School athletes are able to practice and play their games once again at the historic Memorial Field in downtown State College.

The bleachers and concession stands were renovated from May of 2019 through September of this year.



A press box, restrooms, and an ADA wheelchair access and emergency vehicle access ramp were also added.



The school district said the players will now have a locker room.

“What you’re looking at is part of the home team locker room. So, this lockeroom includes lockers for the athletes. It also includes restroom and shower facilities,” said Jason Little, Assistant Director of the Physical Plant at the State College Area School District. “This building underneath the bleachers has other facilities, such as the trainer, and the athletics office.”

The field hockey team held their first game last week and the State College Area High School Football teams hosts their first home game next Friday.