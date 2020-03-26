Megabus operations between State College and New York City raises concerns

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – As of Thursday afternoon, Megabus announced they are halting all service to and from New York.

However, Thursday afternoon Megabus, a ground bus transportation service was still providing rides to and from New York City, with a drop off location in State College.

A bus is still expected to arrive in State College Thursday evening from New York City

According to the Industry Operation Guidelines provided by the Wolf Administration, ground bus transportation is still allowed to operate.

On Tuesday, Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force stated “Anyone who recently left New York should self-quarantine for 14 days to ensure the coronavirus doesn’t spread to others.”

The statement on the Megabus website reads “In an abundance of caution and supporting the recommendation that anyone traveling from New York self-quarantine for 14 days, we have suspended all Megabus service in and out of New York City through Thursday, April 9th.”

WTAJ is investigating further and will have more details at 5 p.m.