Mega Millions jackpot grows to $1B

FILE – In this July 1, 2016, file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets rest on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C. The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game has climbed to over $450 million, just hours before the drawing, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

(WTAJ) — The top prize for the Mega Millions jackpot is now estimated at $1 billion. This the third time in history that a lottery jackpot has been that high.

The jackpot has been piling up since Sept. 15 of 2020. Mega Millions said this is the longest jackpot run ever for the game at 37 drawings.

The world record for a jackpot is held by the Powerball jackpot of $1.586 billion claimed in January of 2016. The record for Mega Millions specifically is $1.537 billion, which was won in October of 2018.

The single $730 million Powerball ticket that was slowly climbing was sold in Maryland on Jan. 20. The next drawing is on Jan. 22 at 11 p.m.