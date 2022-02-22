Meet the furry friends of WTAJ

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – You’ve come to know the faces of WTAJ, but how about their furry friends behind the scenes? In honor of National Love Your Pet Day, Joe Murgo, Christy Shields, Jordan Tracy and Alyssa Royster introduce you to AJ, Denali, Addie and Naala.

Joe Murgo has had his golden retriever AJ for 6 years. He got the name from his father, Anthony Joseph, and his old dog, Jack. The two both fought cancer at the same time, so in their honor he named AJ after them.

“His favorite thing, laying on the couch pretty much. He’s a slug all day long in the house and then you bring him outside, he’s a beast he loves his outdoor activities,” said Murgo.

Miss Denali is Christy Shields’ husky. When not doing zoomies or playing with her toys, Christy says the energetic pup’s favorite thing to do is look out the window from the couch.

“She has a great vantage point, she can see the whole place and see all the squirrels and bugs and animals that run by and the cars so she absolutely loves it, this is her spot,” said Shields.

Over in the Tracy household, Addie is the queen. Jordan got the Pitbull mix two years ago from the Bedford County Human Society. He says when he saw her, he knew she was the one.

“She was the only one in her kennel sitting quietly and she gave me those eyes, you know what I mean,” said Tracy.

Out of all the dogs at WTAJ, Alyssa Royster the cat, a calico named Naala. She got her when she first moved to PA for the job so she’d have some company. Her favorite things to do are to steal Alyssa’s hair ties, drink from the faucet and dig in her litter box like its a sand box.

“She’s a handful but she’s the sweetest. From laying in the sink every morning while I get ready for work, to insisting on crawling under the covers with me at night, at this point I don’t know what life would be like without her,” said Royster.

