Medical marijuana program operationalizes 100th dispensary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Medical Marijuana Program has operationalized its 100th dispensary in Chester, Pa.

“Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program continues to be a leader for the country in terms of program growth and its first in the nation research program,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Reaching 100 operational dispensaries is a milestone for the program, but we know there is much work to do. Our clinically-based, patient-focused program is committed to assisting those suffering with cancer, PTSD and other serious medical conditions.”

Nearly 504,000 patients and caregivers are registered in Pennsylvania to obtain medicinal marijuana.

The medical marijuana program offers medical marijuana to patients who are residents of Pennsylvania and have been certified as having a serious medical condition as defined by the Medical Marijuana Act.

