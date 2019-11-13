Medical group gets $125,000 to help more people

More people are able to get the mental health help in Centre County now, thanks to a grant.

Doctors at Centre Volunteers in Medicine in State College say their patients needed more mental health assistance. Because of a grant, now they can expand their services.

Gregory Mudzinski from Boalsburg has struggled with depression half his life.

He says getting help from doctor Scott Scotilla at Centre Volunteers in Medicine has made a difference.

“Coming here and seeing Scott, I feel I’ve gotten a comprehensive diagnosis and I’m getting the attention that I need not given a pill, but given counseling,” Mudzinksi, said.

In September “CVIM”, the medical clinic in state college that provides care for people without medical insurance, was awarded at $125,000 grant through a private charity.

The grant bumps Dr. Scotilla’s care hours from four hours a months to twenty a week. Plus now a psychiatrist can come in four hours a week.

In just under two months, they’ve treated 50 patients. Before the grant it would have taken them a year to reach that.

Dr. Scotilla says they’ve measured the difference the extra care has made for patients before and after the grant, through a questionnaire.

“We’ve already begun to see the scores on simple measures of depression decrease, simple measures of anxiety decrease,” Dr. Scotilla, said.

The care helps people with issues of addiction, trauma, goal and weight management.

“Many causes fight for mental health awareness, that’s wonderful, and I think it shows that it’s such a need that is not being met, especially for people who might not be able to afford,” Mudzinski, said.