DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Free Medical Clinic of Dubois will provide free medical care for uninsured patients.



To qualify, you must have the following:

Be an adult resident of either Clearfield, Jefferson or Elk County

Not have health insurance

Have a household income at or below 300% of the federal poverty level

The clinic is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.