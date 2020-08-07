Medical center receives $1 million for opioid crisis

FILE – This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma launched an ad campaign Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, to tell people harmed by their powerful prescription opioid where they can file claims against the company. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Broad Top Area Medical Center in Huntingdon County received a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The grant is from the department’s Health Resources and Services Administration to combat substance and opioid use disorders, according to Congressman John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13).

The HHS awarded over $101 million in grants to health care centers across the country this week to combat drug abuse and addiction. $89 million was dedicated to prevention, treatment and recovery services in rural areas.

“Combating substance addiction and abuse requires an ‘all-hands-on-deck’ approach, and this $1 million grant will provide much-needed support to the Broad Top Area Medical Center to serve the people of Huntingdon County, preserve families and save lives,” Joyce said. “We are fighting back to reclaim our communities from the drug crisis.”