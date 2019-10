(WTAJ/CNN) — Seven new cases of measles were reported in the US last week.

That brings the number of cases for the year up to 1,250.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports cases have been confirmed in 31 states.

Most measles cases have occurred among those who haven’t been vaccinated, and 75% of the cases in this outbreak have been in New York.

The CDC says 119-people with measles have been hospitalized.

The number of confirmed cases this year is the highest in the US since 1992.