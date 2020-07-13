Meal program continues at Parkside Community Center

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meals are being offered this week at the Parkside Community Center as a continuation of their meal program.

Meals are $6. Pickup is from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The menu for this week is the following:

July 14 – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, vegetable, fruit

July 15 – Pork tenderloin, scalloped potatoes, vegetable, fruit

July 16 – Chicken parmesan with pasta, tossed salad, fruit

July 17 – Sloppy Joe, cole slaw, potato wedges, dessert



Please call in advance for orders at 814-371-4000.