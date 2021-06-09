McDonald’s to hire more than 9K employees across Pennsylvania this summer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — McDonald’s restaurants across Pennsylvania are staffing up for a busy summer season as the company plans to open its dining rooms and welcome more than 9,000 new restaurant employees.

“As local employers, we’re proud to provide employment and educational opportunities to our crew members and look forward to welcoming new hires to our McFamily this summer,” Marcia Graham, local McDonald’s Owner/Operator, said.

The restaurant chain says it plans to reopen its dining rooms across the state following relaxed coronavirus mitigation orders.

“We are a people business at our core, and as we welcome customers back into our dining rooms, the safety of our employees and customers is a top priority, as it has been throughout our 66-year history,” Graham added.

Job seekers can click here to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them, or simply text ‘apply’ to 36453 to start an application via text.