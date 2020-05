This Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 photo shows the exterior of a McDonald’s restaurant in Mebane, N.C. McDonald’s reports financial earns on Tuesday, Oct. 22. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – All McDonald’s locations in State College are offering employment for displaced workers.

Their new “Quick hire” initiative aims to employ at least 150 people during the pandemic.

Full-time and part-time work is available for crew members and managerial positions.

The owner-operator of the restaurants adds there will be offers for flexible scheduling, free employee meals, and scholarship opportunities.

To apply, visit mcdonalds.com/careers or text “APPLY” to #36453