McAbee’s Super Subs reopens in new location in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTJA) – After 6 months without one of Altoona’s most popular family-owned sub shops, McAbee’s Super Subs has finally reopened at a new location.

The new shop is located on 100 58th Street.

Since opening it’s owners say it’s been hectic, with all their loyal customers plus new ones all lining up to grab a much missed bite.

“You couldn’t get in here, this place was packed full,” said owner Melinda Robenolt.

At the new shop Robenolt says they now have 12 employees to help run it, and are able to offer pasta salad everyday. She adds that soon to come in the next few weeks, will be a cooler with grab-and-go sandwiches for customers that may be in a hurry.

“We appreciate them and their patience throughout this whole last week and our opening day because they really…they came at us man. They came at us and we’re thankful for that,” said owner Luther Pierce.

