ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Mayor Matt Pacifico released the details of a downtown traffic study this evening.

This study was conducted in over a year in partnership with PennDOT, ABCD Corp, The Chamber, and AMTRAN.

The first scheduled public meeting will take place on Thursday, November 7 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Trolleyworks in Altoona.