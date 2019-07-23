Mayor reinstates fired police chief, borough council says it’s not legal

What the Curwensville Mayor said at the start of Monday’s borough committee meeting, sparked a debate between locals and the council.

Dawn Opaliski, lives and works as a bartender in Curwensville. She says when she’s had trouble at work, former Curwensville Police Chief Mark Kelly has always helped her.

“Any dealings I’ve ever had with him, he’s always been a professional, kind, respectful, intelligent, individual,” Opaliski, said.

She says she was appalled when the Curwensville Borough Council voted at a special meeting last Monday to fire Kelly, due to Kelly disobeying orders, negligence and unbecoming conduct.

At the beginning of Monday night’s Curwneville Borough committee meeting, Mayor John Adams Jr. reinstated Kelly as Police Chief, saying the evidence in the accusations are not there.

“Of what was presented, you have to really verify, what the claims are, and I did not see anything that really substantiated any of that,” Mayor Adams, said.

Adams says he has read in the Borough Mayor handbook that there’s a law granting him power to reinstate a police officer. When asked for that exact code, Solicitor, or Lawyer for the Borough, Ryan Sayers and Adams say they have not been able to find it yet.

“We were looking up the code section through the mayor’s handbook, as well as I have the borough code and we weren’t able to find the specific section, however over the next 24 hours we’re going to contact the borough association,” Sayers, said.

Opaliski, says she hopes to see Kelly back at the police department, but says she wouldn’t want to work for a borough that fired her if she was in his shoes.

“I would love to see it,” Opaliski, said. “I wouldn’t hold it against officer Kelly if he didn’t come back.”

Sayers says he and Mayor Adams are going to spend Tuesday, researching for the specific law Adams says gives him power to reinstate a police officer, and then go from there.