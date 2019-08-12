Mayor Proclaims August 31 as Overdose Awareness Day

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County will take part in its first-ever International Overdose Awareness Day later this month.

According to Blair County Coroner Patty Ross, there is an average of one overdose death per week in the county.

Mayor Matt Pacifico signed a proclamation today naming Saturday, August 31 as Overdose Awareness Day in Blair County.

Two local women, who lost their sons to the opioid epidemic are also organizing a special event for that day.

They say the reason behind it is simple but important.

“We really want to help other families avoid our reality, and let people that are struggling with the brain disease of addiction or substance use disorder know that people do care and that we would like to get some information out to the communities so they can seek treatment and find sobriety,” said Michelle Lynam: Mother of victim.

The event will be held at Trans4mation Church in Altoona from 5 until 9 p.m.

There will be resources on hand for anyone in need, and it is open for all to attend.