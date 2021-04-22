Mayfest comes to Huntingdon this Saturday, April 24

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Rain or shine, history will come alive this weekend in Huntingdon County for their 2021 Mayfest.

On Saturday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., folks will be able to travel back in time as they stroll down blocks of five different era’s ranging from Colonial, to Victorian, to even the 50’s.

The Queen of Mayfest, Linda Dearmitt requests that everyone comes in costume to enjoy the historically themed events, 150 vendors and live music.

According to the Queen CDC guidelines will be followed, and admissions and parking are free.