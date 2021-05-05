May: Mental Health Awareness Month

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the United States, nearly one in five adults live with a mental illness. May is recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to shine light on awareness, education, and available resources.

In Centre County, the Jana Marie Foundation is offering a series of courses on mental health.

May 7, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Youth Mental Health First Aid, designed for adults who regularly interact with young people.

May 18, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – QPR Suicide Prevention for Gatekeepers, or, question, Persuade, and Refer, the 3 simple steps anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide.

They are also hosting three virtual movie screenings.

May 12, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – Angst, a documentary on anxiety, featuring interviews with Olympian Michael Phelps.

May 19, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – Like, a documentary exploring social media’s impact on mental health.

May 26, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – Upstanders, a documentary exploring bullying and the brain science behind it.

“With each film that we show, we will have some local experts connected to those topics for a Q&A panel as well, so that families can really ask those questions and have those difficult conversations,” said Miriam Powell, community engagement manager for the Jana Marie Foundation.

Further resources for mental health include:

PA Support & Referral Helpline: 1-855-284-2494

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

For more information, visit the PA Department of Human Services website.