Mattel Launches Barbie Loves the Ocean

(AP) — Mattel, Inc. introduces Barbie Loves the Ocean, its first fashion doll line made from recycled ocean-bound plastic*. The launch is in line with Mattel’s goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials across all its products and packaging by 2030.

“This Barbie launch is another addition to Mattel’s growing portfolio of purpose-driven brands that inspire environmental consciousness with our consumer as a key focus,” said Richard Dickson, President and Chief Operating Officer, Mattel. “At Mattel, we empower the next generation to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. We take this responsibility seriously and are continuing to do our part to ensure kids can inherit a world that’s full of potential, too.”

Mattel has always known that a small doll can make a big impact. Looking to the future, Barbie® remains dedicated to advancing its role and lending its global platform to create a better world for kids everywhere by focusing on diversity and inclusion, equal opportunity and now, sustainability in the following ways:

Barbie Loves the Ocean Collection: The collection includes three dolls whose bodies are made from 90% recycled ocean-bound plastic parts* and an accompanying Beach Shack playset and accessories, made from over 90% recycled plastic. Mattel’s high manufacturing standards ensure that this line delivers the same quality of play that parents have come to expect from Barbie.

*Plastic parts made from 90% plastic sourced within 50km of waterways in areas lacking formal waste collection systems. Doll head, shoes, tablet and beach lantern accessory excluded.