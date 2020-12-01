Mass attendee from Blair County tests positive for COVID-19

News

by: WTAJ Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A person that attended mass at Saint Michael the Archangel parish in Hollidaysburg has tested positive for COVID-19.

The parish said the person who tested positive attended the 5 p.m. mass on Nov. 28. Bishop Mark Bartchak is reminding community members to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing at all masses and church activities.

THE LATEST FROM WTAJ

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss