Mass attendee from Blair County tests positive for COVID-19

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A person that attended mass at Saint Michael the Archangel parish in Hollidaysburg has tested positive for COVID-19.
The parish said the person who tested positive attended the 5 p.m. mass on Nov. 28. Bishop Mark Bartchak is reminding community members to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing at all masses and church activities.
