Mask demand met by glove company

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — ‘Guardian Healthcare Providers’ was running low on hospital face masks and turned to ‘Brookville Glove Manufacturing’ for help.

Its no surprise that medical face masks are in high demand and low supply. Guardian has 67 facilities throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. Last week they struggled to find medical safety masks for their 8,000 employees.

On Monday, Brookville Gloves decided to switch their production to help nursing homes fight the coronavirus.

Emily Walker, Marketing Coordinator at Brookville Gloves says “my employees are super grateful to be able to make such a big impact and I believe Brookville Gloves has a history in the past and actually did something similar way back for World War II.”

CEO of Guardian Healthcare , Barmi Akbar says since they sent out a message to Brookville Gloves, the Brookville Gloves team has been working overtime, making sure they get masks to the healthcare workers who need them.

“The workers at Brookville lost their ability to work all night on Friday and is stepping in to work all weekend. It is going to make an impact on thousands of lives because the shortage is that serious. They are making an impact on thousands of lives in Pennsylvania by doing this” says Akbar.

The staff at Brookville Gloves has been shipping masks to hospitals in Pittsburgh and Butler County. They say they’ll do anything to help, especially in a crisis like this. Brookville Gloves is working on making 20,000 more masks and they say they’re open to helping out other facilities during this time.