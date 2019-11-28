Martinsburg Police Department honors State Trooper

MARTINSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Friday, December 6 at 1:00 p.m., the Martinsburg Police Department is hosting a brief ceremony in the parking lot beside Mamie’s Cafe at 110 E. Allegheny Street in honor of Pennsylvania State Trooper Landon E. Weaver.

Trooper Weaver was a resident of Martinsburg Pa when he was killed in the line of duty on December 30, 2016, in Huntingdon County.

The ceremony will include the unveiling of two very special signs on the lamp post at the entrance to the parking lot.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend this event.

For more information, can contact Martinsburg Mayor Richard Brantner, Sr. at 814-793-4514 or Chief Kerry L. Hoover at 814-793-2838.