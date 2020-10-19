Martinsburg man arrested for alleged sexual assault of teen

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 36-year-old Martinsburg man is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Somerset County over the weekend.

Chadrick R. Magee waited until he was alone with the girl after he and another family member visited a haunted house with the girl and her family Saturday night, according to charges filed by state police in Somerset.

CHADRICK MAGEE

Magee and the girl’s father are friends and co-workers and after the haunted house visit, Magee and a family member were invited to stay over at their Somerset Township home, state police said.

Magee was allegedly drinking whiskey and beer before the alleged assault, one state police said took place after others had left the room.

Magee told state police Monday morning he was followed to the bathroom by the girl at one point and he told her “he couldn’t do this, that she is 15,” state police noted in the charges. He said he then left.

Magee talked with state police a second time Monday and allegedly said he remembered going to the bathroom while the girl was there, and he remembered kissing her, but he said he still didn’t remember anything else that happened on the couch where the sexual assault allegedly occurred.

Magee was arrested and charged with felony counts of rape, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault by forcible compulsion and aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, along with a misdemeanor count of corruption of minors.

Magee remains in Somerset County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail set by Magisterial District Judge Kenneth W. Johnson. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27.