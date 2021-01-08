Martin’s donates $3,000 to Central PA Humane Society

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some employees at a local grocery chain decided to step up and give back to some shelter animals in Altoona.

Matin’s presented a check for $3,000 to the Central PA Humane Society. Due to the pandemic, the store on Chestnut Avenue couldn’t have their annual holiday party, so they decided to take the money that would have been used for the party and donated it to the shelter.



The general manager says they typically donate to area food banks, so they were looking for a different organization that could use the help too.



“After a lot of thought of the things we do in the community, what can we do for a different organization? You know we’re all about families here at Martin’s and pets are definitely part of someone’s family,” store manager Colin Snyder said.

Snyder said store associates came up with the idea and they felt good giving back to the community.

