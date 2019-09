(WTAJ/CNN) — More opportunities to bargain hunt are coming to a computer screen near you.

Discount store “Marshalls” is launching a website for the first time.

The store’s rotating inventory and slashed prices on name-brand apparel and home products, have kept it a popular location for shoppers.

Marshalls hopes to duplicate their treasure-hunting-experience online with a large mix of merchandise.

The store’s parent company also owns TJ Maxx, which has an online store as well.