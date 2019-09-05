1  of  2
Breaking News
UPDATE: Coroner releases statement on Nalani Johnson, retracts homicide, other causes Police: Armed men approached Clearfield County home, shot 2 dogs after threatening a woman
Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian as it heads towards the US

Marijuana use by US college students up, highest in 35 years

News

by: By MIKE STOBBE AP Medical Writer

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Aug. 15, 2019 file photo shows a marijuana plant in an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. A survey released on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 says U.S. college students are using marijuana at the highest rates in 35 years. Marijuana use continues to be higher in college-age adults than any other age group. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A new report finds college students in the U.S. are using marijuana at the highest rates in 35 years.

According to the University of Michigan, report released Thursday, about 43% of full-time college students said they used some form of pot at least once in the past year. About 25% said they used marijuana at least once in the previous month.

Those are the highest levels seen in the annual survey since 1983.

College-age adults are the biggest users of marijuana than any other age group. Use among U.S. high school students has been flat for a few years.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss