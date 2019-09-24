Mariah Carey announces ‘Merry Christmas’ 25th Anniversary re-release

BELLEVUE, WA – SEPTEMBER 06: Global icon Mariah Carey announces Mariah Carey Christmas Factory during the grand opening Of Sugar Factory American Brasserie on September 6, 2017 in Bellevue, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie)

(WETM) – All I want for Christmas is more Mariah Carey music.

Mariah Carey announced on social media that she will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her holiday album “Merry Christmas” with a re-release on Nov. 1.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” was sold more than 16 million times, making it one of the best selling singles of all-time.

Here’s the reissue tracklist according to Rolling Stone:

Merry Christmas Reissue Track List

Disc One

1. “Silent Night”

2. “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

3. “O Holy Night”

4. “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”

5. “Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)”

6. “Joy To The World”

7. “Jesus Born On This Day”

8. “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town”

9. “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing”

10. “Jesus Oh What A Wonderful Child”

11. “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen”

Disc Two

1. “Sugar Plum Fairy Introlude”

2. “All I Want For Christmas Is You” (Live At The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine)

3. “Silent Night” (Live At The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine)

4. “Joy To The World” (Live At The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine)

5. “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing / Gloria (In Excelsis Deo)” (Live At The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine)

6. “Jesus Born On This Day” (Live At The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine)

7. “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town” (Live At The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine)

8. “Oh Santa!”

9. “Christmas Time Is In The Air Again”

10. “When Christmas Comes” (Duet with John Legend)

11. “The Star”

12. “Lil Snowman”

13. “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town” (Anniversary Mix)

14. “All I Want For Christmas Is You” (So So Def Remix)

15. “All I Want For Christmas Is You” (Mariah’s New Dance Mix Extended 2009)

16. “Joy To The World” (Celebration Mix)

17. “Joy To The World” (Flava Mix)

18. “Sugar Plum Fairy Introlude” (Acapella)