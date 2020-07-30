Marching for front line workers

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Front line workers and first responders will be honored this week in Blair County.

All are invited to a rally and march Friday, July 31st to show appreciation for front line workers.

This display of recognition is called “Building Bridges for the Community.” Blair County Sheriff, James Ott Says “Blair County has been very fortunate to have the support and relationship that we have with our law enforcement, with our first responders and our community and so that’s what these folks wanted to come together to do.”

The march will assemble in the parking lot of “Prime Sirloin Buffet” in Duncansville at 4:30 p.m. this Friday. Participants will then walk to Legion Park where speakers will provide words of encouragement for the community and those on the front lines.