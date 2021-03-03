March for Meals means more than just food delivery this year

Curwensville, PA. (WTAJ) – Throughout the month of March, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging will be delivering meals to seniors as a part of the March for Meals imitative.

The CCAAA has participated in the March for Meals in all 19 years of its existence, but this year has taken on a new meaning.

“It’s satisfying for the drivers to be able to help them out and give them a hot meal,” said Ed Bruce, who has been delivering meals for CCAAA for five years. “To say hello to them and ask them how their day’s going.”

These delivery drivers can sometimes be the only interaction these people have on a daily basis, which is why CEO of CCAAA Kathy Gillespie says the relationships built mean more than the food delivered.

“When you see the expression on their faces when they see them, and even the feedback we get from the older adults who receive the meals, most of the time its positivity about the meals and the quality itself is wonderful,” said Gillespie. “But more than that, it’s the friendship and the relationship that’s developed with the driver.”