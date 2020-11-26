Man with warrant in NY arrested in Huntingdon, assaults officer

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have arrested a man from Collegeville who was wanted in New York State on an outstanding warrant after he struck an officer and attempted to run away.

Felix Pagan, 35, was first spotted by police near 9th and Moore Street when he pulled into a Dollar General parking lot in a reckless and aggressive manner before parking illegally and entering the store.

When he came out of the store, police approached him and asked for his license, registration and proof of insurance. None of the of the paperwork he provided was correct and Pagan told police that he wasn’t the driver of the vehicle, according to the report.

When police asked Pagan who the driver of the vehicle was if it wasn’t him, to which Pagan replied that he did not know who it was or where he went. At this point, police said they realized Pagan had an active warrant from New York.

As officers told Pagan to place his hands behind his back, Pagan threw his elbow back and struck the officer in the chest and attempted to take off running. Police were able to stop Pagan before he got away, according to the report.

Pagan has been charged with one felony count of assault of a law enforcement officer and a slew of misdemeanor charges, including simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Pagan has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 8.

