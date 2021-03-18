Man with bag of cash in his car now in Bedford County Prison to face charges

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man who state police say had about $42,000 in cash and a stolen gun I his car last summer when he was pulled over on the Pennsylvania Turnpike is back in Bedford County to face charges.

Terrell Green, 40, was pulled over at about 9 p.m. On July 21 at mile marker 163 of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in East Providence Township, Bedford County, because the black-colored Nissan he was driving had an ”improperly displayed temporary transit registration, according to the charges.

The trooper found Green had only a state-issued ID card that listed him as having a suspended driver’s license and a check found Green had seven prior convictions for driving without a license and two for driving on a suspended license.

After Green agreed to a search of the car, troopers allegedly found a small bag of marijuana and a loose bag of cash – money that Green said was his and amounted to about $14,000.

The car was towed to the state police station in Everett and Green was arrested on a marijuana charge where it was searched after troopers got a search warrant.

A stolen .40 caliber handgun was found in the car and the money in the bag totaled $42,349, state police noted in the charges. The money was also sent through an ion scanner that indicated “high traces of cocaine and methamphetamine,” state police contend.

Charges were filed against Green in November and on march 1 he was arrested in Montgomery County and charged with false identification to law enforcement and drug possession.

On Thursday, Green was arraigned in Bedford County on charges that include felony counts of dealing in proceeds of illegal activity, illegal possession of a gun, theft and carrying a gun without a license.

Green remains in Bedford County Prison with bail set at $25,000 cash. Online court records indicate he is also facing misdemeanor marijuana, drug and drug paraphernalia charges in Cambria County filed in November.

Green has an extensive criminal history that online court records indicate includes a 1999 sentence to nine to 18 years in state prison after his conviction on robbery, attempted murder and other charges.

Green’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 31 in Bedford County.