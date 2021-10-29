Man wanted for drug charges now in custody

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was taken into custody Thursday in Indiana County after being wanted for a drug delivery resulting in death.

Andrew Rankin, 33, of Ernest was charged with a felony count of drug delivery resulting in death, manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and criminal use of communication facility on Sept. 1st.

Members of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force worked in conjunction with the Pennsylvania State Police Fugitive Task Force and members of the Troop A, Indiana Patrol and Criminal Investigation Units in the apprehension of Rankin.

Rankin has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 10th. He currently is lodged in Indiana County Jail with a monetary bail value set at $100,000.