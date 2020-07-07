Man threatens neighbors with shotgun over fireworks

Fireworks for the July 4th celebration at the Gateway Arch during Fair St. Louis

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man threatened his neighbors with a shotgun on July 4 after being upset over fireworks, according to state police.

Daniel Blazer Jr. was charged with felony aggravated assault and multiple misdemeanor counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Police were dispatched at 9:39 p.m. to Wertz Road in Woodbury Township for a physical altercation involving a firearm.

According to the report, police spoke with Blazer, who indicated that he became upset that his neighbors were setting off fireworks close to his property and refused to stop. As a result, Blazer got a 12-gauge shotgun out of his home and a fired a round into the air where the neighbors were lighting the fireworks. Blazer said that the neighbors charged at him and struck him in the face.

Police then spoke with the neighbor’s brother-in-law, who said that as he was lighting fireworks in the yard directly beside Blazer’s residence, Blazer came out of his house with a shotgun and began yelling at the adults present.

The man stated that Blazer pointed the shotgun at him and said that he was going to kill him multiple times before pointing and firing a shot into the ground.

After gathering the individuals present into the house and waiting 10-15 minutes, the man exited the house to see if Blazer had left when Blazer approached him with a flashlight. Blazer shined the flashlight in the man’s eyes and then struck him in the head with the flash light.

The man said that after he was struck, he forced Blazer to the ground, who struck his face off of the ground as a result.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Blazer on July 14. Blazer was released on Sunday on an unsecured $75,000 bond.