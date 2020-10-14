Man threatened with brick, accidentally fires gun

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man who accidentally shot off a round from his handgun after being threatened by another man with a brick will not face charges, according to police.

Police said two men got into an altercation in the area of Sixth Avenue and 10th Street, and at one point threatened to hit the other man with a brick. Their names are currently being withheld.

Sgt. Matthew Plummer said the alleged victim pulled out a handgun and placed a round into the chamber, stopping the confrontation. When he tried to unload the gun, he accidentally fired a round into the ground, according to Plummer.

The man with the brick was taken to UPMC Altoona for mental health treatment and is now facing criminal charges. The man with the gun will not be charged, according to police.